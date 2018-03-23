Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous PJ-Style Blouse For $7 (!) And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blouse This piped lace shirt from Joe Fresh gives the pajama-style trend a sultry update. Pair it with your favourite skinnies to complete the look. $7 (from $34), Joe Fresh. Mules Break out the sleeveless dresses and team them with these irresistible suede mules on sunny days. $54 (from $90), Town Shoes. Tea pot This iridescent tea kettle is so gorgeous that it’ll look like a piece of art on your counter. $18 (from $23), CB2. Hand lotion set Who says gift sets are only for the holidays? Treat yourself to this shea hand lotion gift set as a treat for yourself. $10 (from $20), The Body Shop. Cutting board No matter how many times you meal prep in a month, this bamboo cutting board is fit to last you through all of those nights chopping away. $20 (from $40), Bed Bath & Beyond.