Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous PJ-Style Blouse For $7 (!) And More

A stunning iridescent tea pot at CB2, a shea hand lotion set at The Body Shop, and other daily steals.

Blouse
This piped lace shirt from Joe Fresh gives the pajama-style trend a sultry update. Pair it with your favourite skinnies to complete the look. $7 (from $34), Joe Fresh.
PIPED LACE SHIRT, Joe Fresh, $7 (from $34)
Mules
Break out the sleeveless dresses and team them with these irresistible suede mules on sunny days. $54 (from $90), Town Shoes.
Kensie Helina Mule SKU #115201130, Town Shoes, $54 (from $90)
Tea pot
This iridescent tea kettle is so gorgeous that it’ll look like a piece of art on your counter. $18 (from $23), CB2.
oil slick reactive luster teapot, CB2, $18 (from $23)
Hand lotion set
Who says gift sets are only for the holidays? Treat yourself to this shea hand lotion gift set as a treat for yourself. $10 (from $20), The Body Shop.
Shea Hand Duo Gift Set, The Body Shop, $10 (from $20)Cutting board
No matter how many times you meal prep in a month, this bamboo cutting board is fit to last you through all of those nights chopping away. $20 (from $40), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Bamboo 14-Inch L x 20-Inch Cutting Board, Bed Bath & Beyond, $20 (from $40)

 
