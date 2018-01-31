Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A $33 Cable Knit Sweater From J.Crew And More

A delicious apricot and fig scented candle at Indigo, a heated seat cushion for the car or your office chair, and other daily steals.

Sweater
An iconic style since 1988, J.Crew’s coveted Heritage cable knit sweater is on mega sale at 68 percent off. Wear it with your favourite khakis or jeans. $33 (from $105), J.Crew.
Heritage 1988 cableknit sweater, J.Crew, $33 (from $105)
Candle
Let delightful notes of apricot and fruity fig waft in the air with this farmhouse jar candle by Illume. $8 (from $25), Indigo.
FARMHOUSE JAR CANDLE – APRICOT CASSIS, Indigo, $8 (from $25)
Cardigan
Sport this pleated collar cardigan with a pair of high-waisted flares or a knee-length skirt. Also available in burgundy. $60 (from $128), Laura Plus.
Pleated Collar Open Front Cardigan, Laura Plus, $60 (from $128)
Beanie
Add a little fun to your winter outdoor look with this soft multicolour beanie. $15 (from $30), Gap.
Multicolor knit beanie, Gap, $15 (from $30)
Heated seat cushion
This heated seat cushion (!!) comes with 3 different heat modes and can be used for both car seats and chairs in the office. $35 (from $70), Bed Bath & Beyond.

Wagan Deluxe Velour Heated Seat Cushion in Black, Bed Bath & Beyond, $35 (from $70)
