Mad Deals Of The Day: A $33 Cable Knit Sweater From J.Crew And More

Sweater An iconic style since 1988, J.Crew’s coveted Heritage cable knit sweater is on mega sale at 68 percent off. Wear it with your favourite khakis or jeans. $33 (from $105), J.Crew. Candle Let delightful notes of apricot and fruity fig waft in the air with this farmhouse jar candle by Illume. $8 (from $25), Indigo. Cardigan Sport this pleated collar cardigan with a pair of high-waisted flares or a knee-length skirt. Also available in burgundy. $60 (from $128), Laura Plus. Beanie Add a little fun to your winter outdoor look with this soft multicolour beanie. $15 (from $30), Gap. Heated seat cushion This heated seat cushion (!!) comes with 3 different heat modes and can be used for both car seats and chairs in the office. $35 (from $70), Bed Bath & Beyond.