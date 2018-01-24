Mad Deals Of The Day: A $22 Cape Scarf From J.Crew And More

Cap

Indoors or outdoors, this accessory is perfect for whenever, wherever. And — it’s only $5! $5 (from $19), Bizou.



Cape

This cape scarf is so versatile that it can double as a jacket or shawl (it has armholes!). Plus, it’s extra 50 percent off the sale price with the code: SHOPTOIT. $22 ($53), J.Crew.





Mirror

Take a note from the romantics and add this embossed mirror with a pretty design to any room in the house. $40 (from $90), Zara Home.



Booties

Versatile for formal and casual events, and stable enough for cold weather, these booties are hard to pass up — especially because of the $15 price tag. $15 (from $59), Joe Fresh.



Ice cream maker

Try your hand at making soft-serve at home with this ice cream maker by Zoku. Not only are the directions hassle-free, but you can make almost any flavour you desire! $25 (from $34), Williams Sonoma.

