Mad Deals Of The Day: 70% Off A Wool Wrap Jacket From J.Crew And More

Jacket This wool wrap number can be worn as anything: a cardigan, blazer, or jacket for mild spring weather. Not only is it a worthwhile investment, but it’s 70 percent off the original price! $58 (from $194), J.Crew.
Teak bowl You can use this apple-shaped teak bowl to serve appetizers, or as a place to stash away your keys at the foyer. $10 (from $20), Indigo. Heels Formal event or work day, these pumps have the style and support for just about any occasion. $50 (from $90), Ever New. Lip balm set You’re set in the lip care department with this set of five fruity-scented balms. $9 (from $18), The Body Shop. Salt shaker Add a statement piece to the dinner table with this classic wooden salt shaker. $15 (from $20), Williams Sonoma.