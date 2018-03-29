Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: 70% Off A Wool Wrap Jacket From J.Crew And More

A lip kit that’ll set you for the year at The Body Shop, a pair of strappy sandals at Ever New, and other daily steals.

Jacket
This wool wrap number can be worn as anything: a cardigan, blazer, or jacket for mild spring weather. Not only is it a worthwhile investment, but it’s 70 percent off the original price! $58 (from $194), J.Crew.
JCrew jacket sale

Teak bowl
You can use this apple-shaped teak bowl to serve appetizers, or as a place to stash away your keys at the foyer. $10 (from $20), Indigo.
TEAK APPLE BOWL, Indigo, $10 (from $20)
Heels
Formal event or work day, these pumps have the style and support for just about any occasion. $50 (from $90), Ever New.
Ora Low Heeled Sandals, Ever New, $50 (from $90)
Lip balm set
You’re set in the lip care department with this set of five fruity-scented balms. $9 (from $18), The Body Shop.
Kiss And Tell Born Lippy™ Wand, The Body Shop, $9 (from $18)
Salt shaker
Add a statement piece to the dinner table with this classic wooden salt shaker. $15 (from $20), Williams Sonoma.

Williams Sonoma Open Kitchen Acacia Salt Shaker, Williams Sonoma, $15 (from $20)

 
