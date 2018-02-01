Mad Deals Of The Day: 30% Off The Perfect Trench Coat From H&M And More

Coat

This beautiful light beige trench coat is perfect for spring. It’s got a removable tie belt and is lined. Also available in black. $60 (from $80), H&M.



Turtleneck

This soft turtleneck is so versatile that you can wear it to work, on the weekend or to a dressy event. $9 (from $30), Addition Elle.



Baker

How gorgeous is this baker? With an olive design embossed on the stoneware, this is perfect to serve all of your baked goods. $28 (from $35), Williams Sonoma.



T-shirt

Smocked sleeves update this basic long sleeve. Pair it with skinnies and boots for a cute, casual outfit. $10 (from $19), Joe Fresh.



Suitcase

Make travel hassle-free with this water-repellent, eight-spinner wheel suitcase. Also available in a charcoal grey. $110 (from $200), Bed Bath & Beyond.

