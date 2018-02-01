Mad Deals Of The Day: 30% Off The Perfect Trench Coat From H&M And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coat This beautiful light beige trench coat is perfect for spring. It’s got a removable tie belt and is lined. Also available in black. $60 (from $80), H&M. Turtleneck This soft turtleneck is so versatile that you can wear it to work, on the weekend or to a dressy event. $9 (from $30), Addition Elle. Baker How gorgeous is this baker? With an olive design embossed on the stoneware, this is perfect to serve all of your baked goods. $28 (from $35), Williams Sonoma. T-shirt Smocked sleeves update this basic long sleeve. Pair it with skinnies and boots for a cute, casual outfit. $10 (from $19), Joe Fresh. Suitcase Make travel hassle-free with this water-repellent, eight-spinner wheel suitcase. Also available in a charcoal grey. $110 (from $200), Bed Bath & Beyond.