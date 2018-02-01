Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 30% Off The Perfect Trench Coat From H&M And More

A cozy turtleneck at Addition Elle, the suitcase that will make travel easy at Bed Bath & Beyond, and other daily steals.

Coat
This beautiful light beige trench coat is perfect for spring. It’s got a removable tie belt and is lined. Also available in black. $60 (from $80), H&M.
H&M trench coat light beige
Turtleneck
This soft turtleneck is so versatile that you can wear it to work, on the weekend or to a dressy event. $9 (from $30), Addition Elle.
Michel Studio Long Sleeve Turtleneck, Addition Elle, $9 (from $30)
Baker
How gorgeous is this baker? With an olive design embossed on the stoneware, this is perfect to serve all of your baked goods. $28 (from $35), Williams Sonoma.
Olive Embossed Stoneware Square Baker in Dijon, Williams Sonoma, $28 (from $35)
T-shirt
Smocked sleeves update this basic long sleeve. Pair it with skinnies and boots for a cute, casual outfit. $10 (from $19), Joe Fresh.
SMOCKED SLEEVE TEE, Joe Fresh, $10 (from $19)
Suitcase
Make travel hassle-free with this water-repellent, eight-spinner wheel suitcase. Also available in a charcoal grey. $110 (from $200), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Latitude 40°N™ Freehold 25-Inch 8-Wheel Expandable Spinner Suitcase, Bed Bath & Beyond, $110 (from $200)

 
