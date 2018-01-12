Mad Deals Of The Day: An Everyday Tee For $5 From H&M And More

Mockneck tee

This mockneck long sleeve tee is made from soft jersey and for only $5, why not get one for everyday of the week! It’s also available in black. $5 (from $20), H&M.





Brie baker

Warm, smooth brie is just around the corner! This ceramic cheese baker is safe for the oven, microwave, and dishwasher — and also comes with a bamboo spread. $10 (from $20), Indigo.

Earrings

These thread ball drop earrings are the perfect accessory to wear alone or to complement other pieces. $21 (from $33), J.Crew.

Sneakers

For days when you want style but need that extra comfort, these chunk slip ons will do. Pair them with a fitted midi skirt for an athleisure-inspired outfit. $56 (from $80), Town Shoes.

Blender

Make morning smoothies effortless with this CuiZen bullet blender. It comes with 17 pieces, including 5 tall cups, a shaker, grinder, and steamer. $30 (from $50), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

