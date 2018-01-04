Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: Half Off Sophisticated Block Heels At Aldo And More

A small Le Creuset cast iron for all of the small dishes at Williams Sonoma, a spicy and zesty care kit as Saje, and other daily steals.

by

Heels
These loafer-esque block heels at Aldo are the epitome of elegance — they’re quaint, comfy, and suitable for any outing. $45 (from $90), Aldo.
Cyllan, Aldo, $45 (from $90)

Care kit
Start off the new year by treating yourself right. This zesty care kit by Saje comes with body lotion, body wash, lip balm, breath freshener and mouth drops. $18 (from $35), Saje.
XO SWEET & TINGLING CARE KIT, Saje, $18 (from $35)


Mock neck tank
Bulk up on the basics — this rusty-hued mock neck would look stunning underneath a blazer, or paired with flare jeans. $20 (from $40), Le Château.
Viscose Blend Mock Neck Sweater Shell, Le Château, $20 (from $40)


Le Creuset cast-iron Dutch oven (1 quart)
How cute is this pint-sized Le Creuset cast-iron Dutch oven? It’s perfect for all of the small dishes that you want to master, and it’s on sale at Williams Sonoma. $120 (from $150), Williams Sonoma.
Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven in Flame (1-QT.), Williams Sonoma, $120 (from $150)

Fruit art clips
Give kids the fun of hanging their own artwork in their room with these assorted fruit-shaped clips. $7 (from $19), The Land of Nod.
Fruit Fine Art Clips, The Land of Nod, $7 (from $19)

 
