Mad Deals Of The Day: Half Off Sophisticated Block Heels At Aldo And More

Heels These loafer-esque block heels at Aldo are the epitome of elegance — they’re quaint, comfy, and suitable for any outing. $45 (from $90), Aldo. Care kit Start off the new year by treating yourself right. This zesty care kit by Saje comes with body lotion, body wash, lip balm, breath freshener and mouth drops. $18 (from $35), Saje. Mock neck tank Bulk up on the basics — this rusty-hued mock neck would look stunning underneath a blazer, or paired with flare jeans. $20 (from $40), Le Château. Le Creuset cast-iron Dutch oven (1 quart) How cute is this pint-sized Le Creuset cast-iron Dutch oven? It’s perfect for all of the small dishes that you want to master, and it’s on sale at Williams Sonoma. $120 (from $150), Williams Sonoma. Fruit art clips Give kids the fun of hanging their own artwork in their room with these assorted fruit-shaped clips. $7 (from $19), The Land of Nod.