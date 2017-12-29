Mad Deals Of The Day: Half Off Bold Leather Boots At Globo And More

Boots

Power walk into the new year with a pair of these bold leather boots. Top off the look with a flouncy skirt, opaque tights, and a sweater. $55 (from $110), Globo.





Makeup bag

Stow away your cosmetics in this 1920’s-inspired bag. The fuschia velvet and fringe tassel give all kinds of luxe vibes. $10 (from $20), Mango.



Piped pant

If you’ve been meaning to try out the pajama dressing trend, then this piped pant from RW&CO is just the right start. It’s ideal for both the office and a night out. $30 (from $75), RW&CO.



Cocktail shaker

Perhaps the onslaught of end-of-year parties aren’t over for you yet — or you just want to fix yourself a treat. Nonetheless, this vintage-style cocktail shaker will make sure you whip up impeccable drinks for one or for all. $25 (from $75), Crate and Barrel.





Faux fur throw

Catch up on your Z’s with this plush faux fur throw from Indigo, on a mega sale at $55 off the original price. $25 (from $80), Indigo.

