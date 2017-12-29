Mad Deals Of The Day: Half Off Bold Leather Boots At Globo And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Boots Power walk into the new year with a pair of these bold leather boots. Top off the look with a flouncy skirt, opaque tights, and a sweater. $55 (from $110), Globo.
Makeup bag Stow away your cosmetics in this 1920’s-inspired bag. The fuschia velvet and fringe tassel give all kinds of luxe vibes. $10 (from $20), Mango. Piped pant If you’ve been meaning to try out the pajama dressing trend, then this piped pant from RW&CO is just the right start. It’s ideal for both the office and a night out. $30 (from $75), RW&CO. Cocktail shaker Perhaps the onslaught of end-of-year parties aren’t over for you yet — or you just want to fix yourself a treat. Nonetheless, this vintage-style cocktail shaker will make sure you whip up impeccable drinks for one or for all. $25 (from $75), Crate and Barrel. Faux fur throw Catch up on your Z’s with this plush faux fur throw from Indigo, on a mega sale at $55 off the original price. $25 (from $80), Indigo.