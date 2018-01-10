Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Cute Ruffle Tee At Mango And More

A stunning floral maxi dress at Boutique 1861, a coconut hand cream and lip balm set at The Body Shop, and other daily steals.

T-shirt
Don this ruffle sleeve tee with your favourite high waisted skinnies or slack trousers for a laidback office look. $20 ($40), Mango.
Ruffled Sleeve T-Shirt, Mango, $20 ($40)

Dress
Whether it’s a a formal or casual event, this floral maxi dress is versatile for any occasion on the calendar. Plus, you can wear it in the summer, too! $45 ($88), Boutique 1861.
Doona Sage, Boutique 1861, $45 ($88)

Towel
Update the bathroom with this gorgeous velvet jacquard towel in a flaxen hue. It’ll also make a stunning show when hung in the kitchen. $10 ($14), Zara Home.
Velvety Jacquard Cotton Towel With Textured Weave, Zara Home, $10 ($14)

 

Hand cream and lip balm set
One of the perks of the holidays coming to an end is that many gift sets go on discount — like this coconut hand cream and lip balm duo from The Body Shop! $8 (from $15), The Body Shop.

Coconut Lip & Hand Care Duo Gift Set, The Body Shop, $8 (from $15)

Throw
Put this pastel coloured throw to good use during extra chilly days at home. It’s lightweight, so it’s good for the spring season, too. Also available in a hunter green. $15 ($30), EQ3.
Liv Throw, EQ3, $15 ($30)

 
