Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Cute Ruffle Tee At Mango And More

T-shirt

Don this ruffle sleeve tee with your favourite high waisted skinnies or slack trousers for a laidback office look. $20 ($40), Mango.



Dress

Whether it’s a a formal or casual event, this floral maxi dress is versatile for any occasion on the calendar. Plus, you can wear it in the summer, too! $45 ($88), Boutique 1861.





Towel

Update the bathroom with this gorgeous velvet jacquard towel in a flaxen hue. It’ll also make a stunning show when hung in the kitchen. $10 ($14), Zara Home.



Hand cream and lip balm set

One of the perks of the holidays coming to an end is that many gift sets go on discount — like this coconut hand cream and lip balm duo from The Body Shop! $8 (from $15), The Body Shop.

Throw

Put this pastel coloured throw to good use during extra chilly days at home. It’s lightweight, so it’s good for the spring season, too. Also available in a hunter green. $15 ($30), EQ3.

