Mad Deals Of The Day: Stylish Summer Sandals From Globo For Only $20 And More

Blouse

This sleeveless ruffled blouse is great for work or for a lunch date with friends. It has a pussy-bow neck tie and also comes in purple! $30 (From $60), RW&CO.

Shoes

You won’t have to decide between sandals and heels with this trendy pair of platforms. They’re also available in black (but for $10 more). $20 (From $60), Globo Shoes.

Lip palette

Four lip shades for $8 is a total score. This palette is 100% vegetarian and gives a smooth, glossy finish, while leaving your lips moisturized. $8 (From $22), The Body Shop.

Pants

These microtwill pants have a super slim fit with faux pockets and pull-on styling. Pair them with the blouse and shoes above for the perfect spring outfit! $20 (From $55), Ricki’s.

Cutlery and tool set

Know someone moving into their first place? Stock up their kitchen for just $30 with this 40-piece Farberware set that’s equipped with a variety of knives, measuring spoons, measuring cups, mixing spoons and more. $30 (From $40), Walmart.

Watch: The Home Primp: Stunning Studio Apartment Makeover On A Budget