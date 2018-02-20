Mad Deals Of The Day: $67 Off Boot Cut Jeans At The Gap And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jeans Work or play, these dark wash boot jeans are perfect for any situation. They’re elegant, stretchy — and they hold their shape. $41 (from $108), Gap. Bento box Thanks to this durable and compact bento box container (with a fancy marble print), eating on the go has never been easier or more stylish. $14 (from $20), Indigo. Pumps These give the usual heel a new twist. They’re also available in blue and grey. $42 (from $60), The Shoe Company.
Coffee maker No coffee machine or french press? No problem. This Chemex glass-handle can make up to six cups of pure drip coffee, and can also be used to create various types of iced caffeinated beverages. $30 (from $60), Crate and Barrel. Nail art pen Stay in tonight and give yourself a manicure. This double-ended nail art pen will help you ace any intricate design that comes to mind. $2 (from $6), The Body Shop.