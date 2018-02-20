Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: $67 Off Boot Cut Jeans At The Gap And More

A glass-handle that can make up to 6 cups of coffee at Crate and Barrel, a nail art pen at The Body Shop, and other daily steals.

Jeans
Work or play, these dark wash boot jeans are perfect for any situation. They’re elegant, stretchy — and they hold their shape. $41 (from $108), Gap.
Mid Rise Perfect Boot Jeans in Sculpt, Gap, $41 (from $108)
Bento box
Thanks to this durable and compact bento box container (with a fancy marble print), eating on the go has never been easier or more stylish. $14 (from $20), Indigo.
BENTO BOX – WHITE MARBLE, Indigo, $14 (from $20)
Pumps
These give the usual heel a new twist. They’re also available in blue and grey. $42 (from $60), The Shoe Company.

Andrew Geller Tucket Pump, The Shoe Company, $42 (from $60)

Coffee maker
No coffee machine or french press? No problem. This Chemex glass-handle can make up to six cups of pure drip coffee, and can also be used to create various types of iced caffeinated beverages. $30 (from $60), Crate and Barrel.
Chemex Glass-Handle 6-Cup Coffee Maker, Crate and Barrel, $30 (from $60)
Nail art pen
Stay in tonight and give yourself a manicure. This double-ended nail art pen will help you ace any intricate design that comes to mind. $2 (from $6), The Body Shop.
Nail Art Pen, The Body Shop, $2 (from $6)

 
