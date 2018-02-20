Mad Deals Of The Day: $67 Off Boot Cut Jeans At The Gap And More

Jeans

Work or play, these dark wash boot jeans are perfect for any situation. They’re elegant, stretchy — and they hold their shape. $41 (from $108), Gap.



Bento box

Thanks to this durable and compact bento box container (with a fancy marble print), eating on the go has never been easier or more stylish. $14 (from $20), Indigo.



Pumps

These give the usual heel a new twist. They’re also available in blue and grey. $42 (from $60), The Shoe Company.



Coffee maker

No coffee machine or french press? No problem. This Chemex glass-handle can make up to six cups of pure drip coffee, and can also be used to create various types of iced caffeinated beverages. $30 (from $60), Crate and Barrel.



Nail art pen

Stay in tonight and give yourself a manicure. This double-ended nail art pen will help you ace any intricate design that comes to mind. $2 (from $6), The Body Shop.

