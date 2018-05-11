Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Cute Pair Of Geometric Earrings (For $4!) And More

A fun geometric clock from Brika, $12 shorts from Old Navy, and more daily deals.

Blouse
This pleated collar blouse is 70% off — what a deal! It has a stylish neck tie and is loose fitted. Available in two different colours. $34 (From $107), Ann Taylor.

Grey pleated collar blouse from Ann Taylor

Earrings
$4 for pretty earrings? Yes, please! These earrings have a geometric design and are adorned with rose semi-precious stones. Wear these as an awesome statement piece on your next night out. $4 (From $14), Hudson’s Bay.

Pink and gold stone drop earrings from Hudson's Bay

Shorts
These pixie chino shorts hit the mid thigh and have a comfortable stretch to them. Also available in six different colours! $12 (From $27), Old Navy.

Bubblegum pink Pixie Chino Shorts for Women from Old Navy

Bag
This faux leather crocodile cross body bag can go with any outfit. It has a zipped front pocket and a cute tassel on the side for added flair. Also available in grey. $30 (From $58), Melanie Lyne.

Red Faux Crocodile Crossbody Bag from Melanie Lyne

Clock
Add some fun style to your office or living room with this awesome geometric clock! It is made of birch plywood and has gold accents. Batteries not included. $38 (From $77), Brika.

Black and gold geometric clock from Brika

