Mad Deals Of The Day: A Cute Pair Of Geometric Earrings (For $4!) And More

Blouse

This pleated collar blouse is 70% off — what a deal! It has a stylish neck tie and is loose fitted. Available in two different colours. $34 (From $107), Ann Taylor.

Earrings

$4 for pretty earrings? Yes, please! These earrings have a geometric design and are adorned with rose semi-precious stones. Wear these as an awesome statement piece on your next night out. $4 (From $14), Hudson’s Bay.

Shorts

These pixie chino shorts hit the mid thigh and have a comfortable stretch to them. Also available in six different colours! $12 (From $27), Old Navy.

Bag

This faux leather crocodile cross body bag can go with any outfit. It has a zipped front pocket and a cute tassel on the side for added flair. Also available in grey. $30 (From $58), Melanie Lyne.

Clock

Add some fun style to your office or living room with this awesome geometric clock! It is made of birch plywood and has gold accents. Batteries not included. $38 (From $77), Brika.

