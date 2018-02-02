Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 75% Off A Beautiful Dress At Banana Republic And More

A lacquer tray for any event at Indigo, a tea tree skincare set at The Body Shop, and other daily steals.

Dress
This cotton dress is can be worn during all seasons. It’s got pretty lace detailing and has added stretch for comfort. $93 + additional 50% off (that’s $47 from $185!), Banana Republic.
Pintuck & Lace Shift Dress, Banana Republic, $93 (from $185)

Tray
Whether you’re holding party or just craving plain-old breakfast in bed, this sturdy lacquer tray is suitable for all occasions. $15 (from $38), Indigo.
LACQUER TRAY – COPPER, Indigo, $15 (from $38)
Boots
This Chelsea boot with a cute twist (check out the leather-laced back!), is half off its price tag, and is also available in taupe and black. $40 (from $80), Globo.
KIRAWET, Globo, $40 (from $80)


Tea tree skincare set
Is there anything better than a post-holiday sale? This tea tree oil and all-in-one scrub mask skincare set is one of the many sweet finds at The Body Shop. $18 (from $35),  The Body Shop.
Tea Tree Rescue Kit, The Body Shop, $18 (from $35)

Six-piece utensil set and carousel
Gone are the days ruffling through a cluttered drawer to search for a ladle, turner, and spoons. With this carousel and utensil set, all of your tools will be visible and tidy in one place. $78 (from $97), The Bay.
JOSEPH JOSEPH Seven-Piece Utensil Set with Carousel Stand, The Bay, $78 (from $97)

 
