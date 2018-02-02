Mad Deals Of The Day: 75% Off A Beautiful Dress At Banana Republic And More

Dress

This cotton dress is can be worn during all seasons. It’s got pretty lace detailing and has added stretch for comfort. $93 + additional 50% off (that’s $47 from $185!), Banana Republic.



Tray

Whether you’re holding party or just craving plain-old breakfast in bed, this sturdy lacquer tray is suitable for all occasions. $15 (from $38), Indigo.



Boots

This Chelsea boot with a cute twist (check out the leather-laced back!), is half off its price tag, and is also available in taupe and black. $40 (from $80), Globo.





Tea tree skincare set

Is there anything better than a post-holiday sale? This tea tree oil and all-in-one scrub mask skincare set is one of the many sweet finds at The Body Shop. $18 (from $35), The Body Shop.



Six-piece utensil set and carousel

Gone are the days ruffling through a cluttered drawer to search for a ladle, turner, and spoons. With this carousel and utensil set, all of your tools will be visible and tidy in one place. $78 (from $97), The Bay.





