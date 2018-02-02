Mad Deals Of The Day: 75% Off A Beautiful Dress At Banana Republic And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dress This cotton dress is can be worn during all seasons. It’s got pretty lace detailing and has added stretch for comfort. $93 + additional 50% off (that’s $47 from $185!), Banana Republic.
Tray Whether you’re holding party or just craving plain-old breakfast in bed, this sturdy lacquer tray is suitable for all occasions. $15 (from $38), Indigo.
Boots This Chelsea boot with a cute twist (check out the leather-laced back!), is half off its price tag, and is also available in taupe and black. $40 (from $80), Globo.
Tea tree skincare set Is there anything better than a post-holiday sale? This tea tree oil and all-in-one scrub mask skincare set is one of the many sweet finds at The Body Shop. $18 (from $35), The Body Shop.
Six-piece utensil set and carousel Gone are the days ruffling through a cluttered drawer to search for a ladle, turner, and spoons. With this carousel and utensil set, all of your tools will be visible and tidy in one place. $78 (from $97), The Bay.