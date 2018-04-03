Mad Deals Of The Day: $19 Cropped Denim Pants From Joe Fresh And More

Sandals

These blue sandals will be your go-to spring and summer footwear. Sizes are running out, so buy yours fast! $36 ($162), J.Crew.

Dress

Look no further when shopping for your next dress. This asymmetrical midi can be worn for both casual or formal events. $60 ($89), Simons.

Pants

Style this pair of denim pants with a crisp buttoned blouse or go sultry with a slinky tank. $19 (from $34), Joe Fresh.

Blanket

Stay cozy indoors with this refined throw. The camel colour is perfect for spring and autumn. $15 (from $59), Indigo.

Door knob

Replace the old knobs on your dresser with this vintage glass handle for a quick and easy update. $6 (from $8), CB2.

