Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: $19 Cropped Denim Pants From Joe Fresh And More

A vintage glass knob at CB2, a versatile rose midi dress at Simons, and other daily steals.

by

Sandals
These blue sandals will be your go-to spring and summer footwear. Sizes are running out, so buy yours fast! $36 ($162), J.Crew.

Satin slide sandals with bow, J.Crew, $36 ($162)

Dress
Look no further when shopping for your next dress. This asymmetrical midi can be worn for both casual or formal events. $60 ($89), Simons.

GRAPHIC FLARED MIDI DRESS, Simons, $60 ($89)

Pants
Style this pair of denim pants with a crisp buttoned blouse or go sultry with a slinky tank. $19 (from $34), Joe Fresh.

Cropped Denim Pant, Joe Fresh, $19 (from $34)

Blanket
Stay cozy indoors with this refined throw. The camel colour is perfect for spring and autumn. $15 (from $59), Indigo.

Super soft throw - camel, Indigo, $15 (from $50)

Door knob
Replace the old knobs on your dresser with this vintage glass handle for a quick and easy update. $6 (from $8), CB2.
peach facet glass knob, CB2, $6 (from $8)

 
Resources