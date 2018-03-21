Mad Deals Of The Day: $40 Converse Sneakers At SoftMoc And More

Converse sneakers

Sturdy enough for all-day support, you’ll never want to take this pair of Converse off. Also available in coral and navy. $40 (from $70), SoftMoc.

Anorak

Keep warm (and stay stylish) with this gorgeous quilted anorak that’s got three quarter sleeves (!) and made with down and feather filling. Also available in brown and blue. $60 (from $100), Mango.



Oil kit

Be sure to take care of your aching muscles after a long day with this peppermint oil roller kit from Saje. $17 (from $24), Saje.



Storage basket

Save a few trips to the washing machine and back with this cute polka dotted storage basket. It’s durable and large enough to hold lots of clean or dirty laundry. $10 (from $20), H&M Home.



Tumbler

Give your bathroom a modern update with this tumbler made out of concrete. $4 (from $15), Linen Chest.

