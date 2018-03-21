Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: $40 Converse Sneakers At SoftMoc And More

A post-workout oil kit at Saje, a quilted down anorak at Mango that’s perfect for spring, and other daily steals.

Converse sneakers
Sturdy enough for all-day support, you’ll never want to take this pair of Converse off. Also available in coral and navy. $40 (from $70), SoftMoc.
CONVERSE Breakpoint Ox, SoftMoc, $40 (from $70)Anorak
Keep warm (and stay stylish) with this gorgeous quilted anorak that’s got three quarter sleeves (!) and made with down and feather filling. Also available in brown and blue. $60 (from $100), Mango.
Quilted down anorak REF. 23020388 - BLANDICO, Mango, $60 (from $100)
Oil kit
Be sure to take care of your aching muscles after a long day with this peppermint oil roller kit from Saje. $17 (from $24), Saje.

RUNNER’S REWARD POST RACE KIT, Saje, $17 (from $24)Storage basket
Save a few trips to the washing machine and back with this cute polka dotted storage basket. It’s durable and large enough to hold lots of clean or dirty laundry. $10 (from $20), H&M Home.
Large storage basket PIGEON BLUE/BLACK DOTTED, H&M Home, $10 (from $20
Tumbler
Give your bathroom a modern update with this tumbler made out of concrete. $4 (from $15), Linen Chest.

Roca Tumbler, Linen Chest, $4 (from $15)
