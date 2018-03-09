Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: The Fanciest Little Ice Bucket You Ever Did See And More

An ice bucket that’s on super sale at CB2, a handheld bidet at Bed Bath & Beyond, and other daily steals.

Cardigan
Replace your blazer with this cocoon cardigan. The deep berry shade and just-right structure makes it ideal for the office. $35 (from $70), RW&CO.
Cocoon Cardigan Sweater, RW&CO, $35 (from $70)
Watch
The caramel faux leather strap means this watch matches just about any outfit, be it day or night. $16 (from $29), Bizou.
WATCH WITH DELICATE BRACELET, Bizou, $16 (from $29)
Sandles
Welcome the seasonal change with a pair of mule-style sandals. The frilly satin straps make these shoes ideal for formal events. $48 (from $79), Boutique 1861.
Vrillière Noir, Boutique 1861, $48 (from $79)
Ice bucket
Take your home bar (and hosting game!) up a level with this sleek ice bucket. It’s currently 67-percent off at CB2! $40 (from $119), CB2.
lanai acacia ice bucket, CB2, $40 (from $119)
Handheld bidet
Add a bit of luxury to your toilet with this handheld bidet. It quickly connects to your existing plumbing and convientently attaches to the side of the tank. $50 (from $70), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Brondell® PureSpa Handheld Bidet, Bed Bath & Beyond, $50 (from $70)

 

