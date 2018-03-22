Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Comfy Wool-Blend Cardigan And More

Cardigan

This wool-blended cardigan has a comfy, slouchy fit. Perfect for spring days. Also available in light grey. $20 (from $40), H&M.

Blouse

Spring is for pretty blouses, like this embroidered gingham number from Reitmans. $24 (from $40), Reitmans.

Baseball cap

Prepare for the upcoming sunny weather by snagging this classic canvas baseball cap. $15 (from $20), Globo.

4-piece glass set

This set of four crystal goblets (with a hand-painted band design) are half off. $45 (from $90), The Bay.

Dryer vent brush

Keep the dryer vent clean with this bendable lint trap brush. It can also be used for refrigerators and radiators, too. $7 (from $8), Bed Bath & Beyond.

