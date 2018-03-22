Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Comfy Wool-Blend Cardigan And More

A baseball cap for sunny days at Globo, a four-piece goblet set at The Bay, and other daily steals.

by

Cardigan
This wool-blended cardigan has a comfy, slouchy fit. Perfect for spring days. Also available in light grey. $20 (from $40), H&M.

Wool-Blended Cardigan, H&M, $20 (from $40)

Blouse
Spring is for pretty blouses, like this embroidered gingham number from Reitmans. $24 (from $40), Reitmans.

Embroidery Gingham Blouse, Reitmans, $24 (from $40)

Baseball cap
Prepare for the upcoming sunny weather by snagging this classic canvas baseball cap. $15 (from $20), Globo.

Lovoila, Globo, $15 (from $20)

4-piece glass set
This set of four crystal goblets (with a hand-painted band design) are half off. $45 (from $90), The Bay.

MIKASA Four-Piece Lux Gold Goblet Set, The Bay, $45 (from $90)

Dryer vent brush
Keep the dryer vent clean with this bendable lint trap brush. It can also be used for refrigerators and radiators, too. $7 (from $8), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Casabella® Bendable Dryer Vent Brush, Bed Bath & Beyond, $7 (from $9)

 
