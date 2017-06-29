Advertisement
Mad deals of the day: Canada Day long weekend edition, from BBQs to patio lights

Find great deals on accessories for all of your long weekend needs.

Char-Broil gas grill
Looking to host a barbecue? This Char-Broil gas grill has 5 burners that deliver 45,000 BTU’s of heat across a 550-square-inch cooking surface. $348 (from $448), Walmart.
String lights
Add an inviting glow to backyard parties with a set of cafe string lights. $64 (from $129), Pottery Barn.
Glorious & Free t-shirt
An understated way to show your true patriot love. $17.50 (from $25), The Bay.
Picnic blanket
This Canada picnic blanket is the perfect travel companion. $25 (from $50), Indigo.
“On ice” divided server
This plastic server features a bottom compartment for filling with crushed, cubed or shaved ice, for keeping food cool during an outdoor party. $27 (from $45), Crate and Barrel.
