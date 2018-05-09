Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Blouse (For $10!) From Simons And More

V-neck shirt

This gorgeous lilac shirt is 75% off. Score! It’s light, loose fitted and made of 100% cotton. $10 (From $40), Simons.

Handbag

A stylish tote is a great accessory for work because it looks stylish and can fit lots of daily essentials. This one has buckle straps to adjust the length of the handle. $40 (From $50), Aldo Shoes.

Blush

Ever tried a gel blush? It will change your morning routine because it effortlessly glides on and easily blends. This one is made for long lasting results and gives your cheeks an effortless, flushed look. It also comes in two other gorgeous colours! $9 (From $18), Sephora.

Ankle boots

These versatile ankle boots are faux suede and super easy to slip into. Pair them with a cute floral dress or your favourite skinny jeans. $40 (From $59), Joe Fresh.

Food processor

A food processor that has 60 degree rotating chopping capabilities? Yes please! This gadget can chop up your veggies, fruits and nuts. $13 (From $26), Canadian Tire.

