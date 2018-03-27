Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Spring Blouse At Banana Republic And More

An Urban Decay eyeshadow palette at Sephora, a fondue kit at Linen Chest, and other daily steals.

Up your blouse game with this fitted number from Banana Republic. The flower piece adds a cheerful touch — and it’s detachable! $48 (from $95), Banana Republic.
Sport these leather ankle boots with a midi dress or skinny jeans for an early spring look. Sizes are running out, so buy your pair ASAP. $40 (from $115), Globo.

Hydrate all day with this super cute glass water bottle that has a pink silicone grip. $13 (from $25), Indigo.

Master the neutral eye for any occasion with this rich eyeshadow palette by Urban Decay. $18 (from $35), Sephora.

Why not invite friends over and have a fondue night? This 10-piece cast iron Swiss Cross set is perfect to use for meats, cheeses, and chocolates. $50 (from $80), Linen Chest.
