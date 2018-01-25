Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A $15 Striped Everyday Tee From Old Navy And More

Sturdy boots with faux fur lining at Le Château, a bedside light that wakes you up slowly at The Bay, and other daily steals.

by

Crop jacket
This crop jacket with bell sleeves is a trendy update to the semi-casual blazer and can be worn from day to night. $27 (from $90), Addition Elle.
Michel Studio Bell Sleeve Crop Jacket, Addition Elle, $27 (from $90)
Boots
Brace the cold days with this sturdy ankle boot, embellished with a quaint faux fur trim lining around the top. $60 (from $110), Le Château.
Faux Fur Lace-Up Ankle Boot, Le Château, $60 (from $110)

Philips bedside light clock
This bedside alarm clock emits a sunrise light and nature sounds as its alarm, waking you up gently in the morning. $57 (from $75), The Bay.
PHILIPS Sunrise Simulation Bedside Light, The Bay, $57 (from $75)
T-shirt
Everyone needs an everyday tee in their closet. This one is made from a cotton blend and is also available in 7 different colours and patterns. $15 (from $25), Old Navy.

Old Navy tee sale

KitchenAid Attachment Pack
Upgrade your KitchenAid stand mixer with this gourmet attachment pack. You’ll be perfecting pasta-making and meat-grinding in no time. $173 (from $230), Canadian Tire.
KitchenAid Gourmet Specialty Attachment Pack, Canadian Tire, $160 (from $230)

 
Resources