Mad Deals Of The Day: A $15 Striped Everyday Tee From Old Navy And More

Crop jacket

This crop jacket with bell sleeves is a trendy update to the semi-casual blazer and can be worn from day to night. $27 (from $90), Addition Elle.



Boots

Brace the cold days with this sturdy ankle boot, embellished with a quaint faux fur trim lining around the top. $60 (from $110), Le Château.





Philips bedside light clock

This bedside alarm clock emits a sunrise light and nature sounds as its alarm, waking you up gently in the morning. $57 (from $75), The Bay.



T-shirt

Everyone needs an everyday tee in their closet. This one is made from a cotton blend and is also available in 7 different colours and patterns. $15 (from $25), Old Navy.





KitchenAid Attachment Pack

Upgrade your KitchenAid stand mixer with this gourmet attachment pack. You’ll be perfecting pasta-making and meat-grinding in no time. $173 (from $230), Canadian Tire.

