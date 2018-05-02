Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous $30 Handbag And More

Trench coat

This gorgeous trench coat is a maxi length and comes with a waist belt and adjustable long sleeves. Get it shipped to your home or local store for free! $70 (From $100), Dynamite.

Sandals

It’s time to start stocking up on cute sandals as summer is around the corner. These perfect leather flat sandals come in brown and black and have adjustable ankle straps. $70 (From $100), Hudson’s Bay.

Shelf

Adorn this awesome leaning shelf with all of your favourite little décor pieces and books. It has four shelves and is easy to assemble, making it a great and simple storage piece. $48 (From $80), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Handbag

You can never go wrong with a little black handbag! This one is made of faux leather and suede and comes with a detachable shoulder strap. $30 (From $55) H&M.

Tumblr

Start your mornings off with your favourite tea in this pretty tumbler. The inside has a double-walled core to keep your drinks hot or chilled and also comes in black. $14 (From $20), David’s Tea.

