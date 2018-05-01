Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A $15 Tankini Top From Old Navy And More

A white marble bento box from Indigo for packed lunches, a pair of high-waist belted pants (for $30!), and more awesome steals.

Tankini top
Summer is on the way and great bathing suits like this make it all the more exciting. Buy the matching bottoms or mix-and-match patterns and colours. $15 (From $40), Old Navy.

Tie-front tankini top from Old Navy

Knit sweater 
This knit sweater is a great, everyday basic that your wardrobe could use. It has a trendy open back and flare sleeves and would look great paired with some statement accessories. $15 (From $88), Laura.

¾ Flare Sleeve Knit Sweater Laura

Bento box
Saving money by packing your own lunches at home never looked so good! This bento box has locking clasps to help avoid spills. $10 (From $20), Indigo.

White marble bento box from IndigoPants 
$60 off a great pair of stylish pants sounds like a steal to us! These high-waist belted ones are perfect for work and special occasions. $30 (From $90), RW&CO.

high waist belted paper bag pant from rw&co

LED mirror
This nifty LED mirror is something you never knew your bathroom needed. Not only does it magnify, but it’s got LED lights that make it easy to perfect every inch of your makeup. $20 (From $27), Bed Bath & Beyond.

Illuminations by Conair: Lifetime LED mirror from Bed Bath and Beyond

