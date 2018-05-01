Mad Deals Of The Day: A $15 Tankini Top From Old Navy And More

Tankini top

Summer is on the way and great bathing suits like this make it all the more exciting. Buy the matching bottoms or mix-and-match patterns and colours. $15 (From $40), Old Navy.

Knit sweater

This knit sweater is a great, everyday basic that your wardrobe could use. It has a trendy open back and flare sleeves and would look great paired with some statement accessories. $15 (From $88), Laura.

Bento box

Saving money by packing your own lunches at home never looked so good! This bento box has locking clasps to help avoid spills. $10 (From $20), Indigo.

Pants

$60 off a great pair of stylish pants sounds like a steal to us! These high-waist belted ones are perfect for work and special occasions. $30 (From $90), RW&CO.

LED mirror

This nifty LED mirror is something you never knew your bathroom needed. Not only does it magnify, but it’s got LED lights that make it easy to perfect every inch of your makeup. $20 (From $27), Bed Bath & Beyond.

Watch: The Home Primp: How To Create A Happier And More Productive Work Cubicle