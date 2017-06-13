Advertisement
Living

Mad deals of the day: $125 off a beautiful Saks Fifth Avenue blouse

Cool kicks from New Balance, a charming pillowcase from Indigo and other daily steals.

Blouse
The crew neckline of this Elie Tahari blouse is outlined with elegant lace appliqués, while the opaque back offers a subtle edge. Also available in ballerina pink. $80 (from $205), Saks Fifth Avenue.
Pillow case
The bee print on this cotton pillow case will add summer charm to any couch or accent chair. $25 (from $40), Indigo.
Exercise tank
This adorable tank is made from quick-drying, four-way stretch fabric for ultimate workout comfort. Also available in four vibrant colours. $27 (from $55), Lolë.
Sneakers
Comfortable and classic, these New Balance runners are the perfect lifestyle shoe. $80 (from $100), Getoutside Shoes.
Leaning bookcase
This wooden leaning bookcase is a modern way to display your most cherished books and art. Also available in white. $65 (from $100), Wayfair.
