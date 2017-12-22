Mad Deals Of The Day: An $18 Wool-Blend Cardigan At H&M And More

Cardigan

Wear this tangerine cardigan on days when you crave a pop of colour or are just in need of warmth, thanks to a cozy wool blend knit. $18 (from $40), H&M.



Caddy

This wooden caddy (made of mango wood) will give your dinner table a rustic feel. And it’s not just perfect for indoors — it’s sturdy enough to be taken along for picnics. $27 (from $35), Pier 1 Imports.



Dress

Take sweater weather to another level with this ribbed, long-sleeved midi dress from Simons. Also available in light grey. $50 (from $70), Simons.



Lipstick palette

Start the new year fresh with this Urban Decay lipstick palette, which has 12 tones — metallics, bolds, and neutrals —that are perfect for all four seasons. $23 (from $45), Sephora.



Soup pot

Turn holiday party leftovers into soups, and store them in the freezer for many months to come. This 24-centimetre pot will help you with all of the heavy-duty soup-making. $28 (from $37), Walmart.

