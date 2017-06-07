Mad deals of the day: Sleek Aldo loafers, a light linen blazer and more

Linen blazer

Give your office wardrobe an upgrade with a soft blue blazer. The stretch linen is sure to keep you cool and comfortable. $70 (from $140), RW & Co.



Bottle opener

Serve wine in style this summer with this gorgeous turquoise-and-stainless-steel corkscrew. (Also available as a bottle opener) $13 (from $22), Anthropologie.



Leather loafer

Elegance meets comfort in this sleek leather loafer. The lightly cushioned sole makes this shoe the foot-friendly alternative to a high heel. $56 (from $80), Aldo.



Light fixture

This vintage-inspired fixture is the perfect touch for over a kitchen island. (Or, try hanging it next to the bed as a unique reading lamp.) $80 (from $130), Structube.



Wrap blouse

This wrap blouse features a plaid print that puts a contemporary twist on an otherwise classic top. $20 (from $60), Le Chateau.



