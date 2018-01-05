Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Cute $7 Knit Beanie From Old Navy And More

A stunning set of four mugs at West Elm, an athleisure-inspired dress at Reitmans, and other daily steals.

by

Beanie
Keep yourself warm while wearing this caramel honeycomb-knit beanie during icy days. It’s also available in a caramel brown. $7 ($15), Old Navy.

Set of 4 mugs
Fill your cabinet with this gorgeous set of pottery-style mugs in midnight blue. (You can also get the matching set of 4 bowls for the same price.) $15 ($28), West Elm.
Everyday Mugs + Bowls (Set Of 4) - Dark Blue, West Elm, $15 (from $28)

Boots
These lace-up cuffed boots will bring extra edge to any outfit. Pair them with your favourite shift dress or skinny jeans. $70 (from $140), Steve Madden.
Ada, Steve Madden, $70 (from $140)


Dress
Part athleisure, part day dress, this ruched Reitmans number will up your casual wear game. $26 (from $70), Reitmans.
Ruched Space Dye Dress, Reitmans, $26 (from $70)


Container
Pack your work lunch with the confidence that everything will stay put and fresh. This resin food container has a four-snap lip, which will ensure extra durability during commutes. $8 (from $13), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Zyliss® Fresh 77.8 oz. Resin Food Container, Bed Bath & Beyond, $8 (from $13)

 
Resources