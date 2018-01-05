Mad Deals Of The Day: A Cute $7 Knit Beanie From Old Navy And More

Beanie

Keep yourself warm while wearing this caramel honeycomb-knit beanie during icy days. It’s also available in a caramel brown. $7 ($15), Old Navy.



Set of 4 mugs

Fill your cabinet with this gorgeous set of pottery-style mugs in midnight blue. (You can also get the matching set of 4 bowls for the same price.) $15 ($28), West Elm.





Boots

These lace-up cuffed boots will bring extra edge to any outfit. Pair them with your favourite shift dress or skinny jeans. $70 (from $140), Steve Madden.







Dress

Part athleisure, part day dress, this ruched Reitmans number will up your casual wear game. $26 (from $70), Reitmans.







Container

Pack your work lunch with the confidence that everything will stay put and fresh. This resin food container has a four-snap lip, which will ensure extra durability during commutes. $8 (from $13), Bed Bath & Beyond.



