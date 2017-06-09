Advertisement
Mad deals of the day: $90 off a pink Club Monaco button down, a jaunty neck scarf and more

A trendy neck scarf by RW&Co, a fall-ready hooded jacket from Banana Republic and other daily steals.

Ceramic jar
Fill a bookcase or organize your kitchen counters with this multi-coloured ceramic jar. $30 (from $50), Zara Home.
Neck scarf
A jaunty neck scarf never goes out of style. Try throwing this one on with a button-down or sundress to add a little sophistication to a relaxed look. $10 (from $20), RW&Co.
Hooded jacket
Start gearing up for the fall with this cotton hooded jacket. This navy colour is sure to match with all your fall staples. $95 (from $195), Banana Republic.
Crochet basket
A crochet basket is the perfect organizing tool for a mudroom or entranceway. Throw in anything from sunhats and toques to lunch boxes and gym bags. $15 (from $30), H&M.
Button down shirt
The classic dress shirt, updated with a ruffle and a soft pink colour. $69 (from $160), Club Monaco.
