Mad Deals Of The Day: $7 Tiger Eye Jacket Earrings At Bizou And More

Elegant mini-checked paper bag pants at Simons, an embroidered wool pillow at CB2, and other daily steals.

Earrings
These exquisite tiger eye earrings are the ultimate costume accessory. $7 (from $13), Bizou.

String lights
Who says starry string lights are only for the holidays? These glittery strands will lift the mood in every room, any season. $15 (from $40), Indigo.
Paper bag pant
This chic paper bag pant will seriously up the ante when it comes to your office wear aesthetic. Sport it with a mock neck to complete the look. $60 (from $90), Simons.

Winter trench coat
This ultra-chic wool-blend trench coat is ideal for milder winter days. $125 (from $250), RW&CO.
