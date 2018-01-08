Mad Deals Of The Day: $7 Tiger Eye Jacket Earrings At Bizou And More

Earrings

These exquisite tiger eye earrings are the ultimate costume accessory. $7 (from $13), Bizou.

String lights

Who says starry string lights are only for the holidays? These glittery strands will lift the mood in every room, any season. $15 (from $40), Indigo.





Paper bag pant

This chic paper bag pant will seriously up the ante when it comes to your office wear aesthetic. Sport it with a mock neck to complete the look. $60 (from $90), Simons.



Winter trench coat

This ultra-chic wool-blend trench coat is ideal for milder winter days. $125 (from $250), RW&CO.

