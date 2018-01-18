Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: 55% Off This Standout Dress At Asos And More

A trio of body butters at The Body Shop, a Moscow mule mug at Bowring, and other daily steals.

by

Dress
This midi wrap number from Asos will be a knockout from day to night. The asymmetrical hemline lends the dress a subtle edge. $35 (from $78), Asos.
ASOS Midi Wrap Dress With Belt, Asos, $35 (from $78)

Moscow mule mug
Perfect your mixed-drink game at home: serve cocktails in this hammered copper Moscow mule mug. $9 (from $20), Bowring.
HAMMERED COPPER MOSCOW MULE, Bowring, $9 (from $20)
Shower gel
Get a burst of energy in the shower with this satsuma-scented gel. It’s soap-free, and comes in a compact pump container for easy distribution. $12 (from $25), The Body Shop.
Satsuma Shower Gel, The Body Shop, $12 (from $25)
Sandals
Stock up on your sandals now before the weather (finally) gets warmer. This pair with pearl heels can moonlight as both casual and dressy shoes for future events to come. $29 (from $69), Boutique 1861.
Capucines Black, Boutique 1861, $29 (from $69)

Set of 3 bakers
Whether you’re intent on making pasta dishes, loaves of bread, sweet treats and more, this set of three Emile Henry bakers will give you plenty of options, portion wise. Also available in white. $95 (from $190), Williams Sonoma.
Emile Henry Rectangular Bakers Set Of 3, Williams Sonoma, $95 (from $190)

 
Resources