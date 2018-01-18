Mad Deals Of The Day: 55% Off This Standout Dress At Asos And More

Dress

This midi wrap number from Asos will be a knockout from day to night. The asymmetrical hemline lends the dress a subtle edge. $35 (from $78), Asos.





Moscow mule mug

Perfect your mixed-drink game at home: serve cocktails in this hammered copper Moscow mule mug. $9 (from $20), Bowring.



Shower gel

Get a burst of energy in the shower with this satsuma-scented gel. It’s soap-free, and comes in a compact pump container for easy distribution. $12 (from $25), The Body Shop.



Sandals

Stock up on your sandals now before the weather (finally) gets warmer. This pair with pearl heels can moonlight as both casual and dressy shoes for future events to come. $29 (from $69), Boutique 1861.



Set of 3 bakers

Whether you’re intent on making pasta dishes, loaves of bread, sweet treats and more, this set of three Emile Henry bakers will give you plenty of options, portion wise. Also available in white. $95 (from $190), Williams Sonoma.

