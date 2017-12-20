Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Velvet Midi Skirt At Addition Elle And More

$88 off a colander at Bed Bath & Beyond, $65 off cute suede boots at Aldo, and other daily steals.

Skirt
This classic velvet number can be worn for any occasion. Pair it with your favourite bright knit sweater, tights, and heeled boots for the perfect winter outfit. $25 (from $50), Addition Elle.
Michel Studio Velvet Pencil Skirt, Addition Elle, $25 (from $50)
Sweater
This metallic striped sweater is perfect for days when you just want to lounge around — but still look on-trend. $47 (from $70), Mango.
Metallic striped sweater, Mango, $47 (from $70)
Colander
Durable, sleek, and made with three layers of stainless steel, this colander will last many years in the kitchen. Plus, it’s a staggering $88 off the original price! $42 (from $130), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Tramontina® Limited Edition Butterfly 3.5 qt. Colander, Bed Bath & Beyond, $42 (from $130)
Boots
These Chelsea boots get a fun update with a row of double studs. They’re currently half off at Aldo. $65 (from $130), Aldo.
Kiralia, Aldo, $65 (from $130)
Measuring spoon set
This gorgeous set of melamine measuring spoons have such a long stem and slim profile that it makes them easy to leave inside jars for easy serving. $9 (from $19), Golda’s Kitchen.
Measuring Spoon Set - Melamine, Golda’s Kitchen, $9 (from $19)
