Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Velvet Midi Skirt At Addition Elle And More

Skirt

This classic velvet number can be worn for any occasion. Pair it with your favourite bright knit sweater, tights, and heeled boots for the perfect winter outfit. $25 (from $50), Addition Elle.



Sweater

This metallic striped sweater is perfect for days when you just want to lounge around — but still look on-trend. $47 (from $70), Mango.



Colander

Durable, sleek, and made with three layers of stainless steel, this colander will last many years in the kitchen. Plus, it’s a staggering $88 off the original price! $42 (from $130), Bed Bath & Beyond.



Boots

These Chelsea boots get a fun update with a row of double studs. They’re currently half off at Aldo. $65 (from $130), Aldo.



Measuring spoon set

This gorgeous set of melamine measuring spoons have such a long stem and slim profile that it makes them easy to leave inside jars for easy serving. $9 (from $19), Golda’s Kitchen.

