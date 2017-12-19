Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Sheer Blouse At Joe Fresh And More

A mess-free waffle maker at The Bay, an adorable lipstick pin to personalize your clothing at Banana Republic, and other daily steals.

Blouse
This sheer plaid blouse will give an edgy update to your office attire. Sport it with a high-waisted skirt or flared pants to complete the look. $17 (from $34), Joe Fresh.
FLOUNCE SLEEVE BLOUSE, Joe Fresh, $17 (from $34)
Rolled throw
When you’re in need of snuggling, count on this rolled throw to bring in the comfort. It also comes with a carry-on strap, allowing you to easily bring it with you wherever you go. $25 (from $50), Indigo.

AVALANCHE PLAID ROLLED STADIUM THROW – GREY, Indigo, $25 (from $50)
Skirt
This knit ribbed midi is the epitome of lounge-around chic (and it’s wool blend!). It also comes in black and a charcoal grey. $30 (from $50), Simons.
Knit ribbed-border skirt, Simons, $30 (from $50)
Pin
Personalize your sweater, jacket, backpack, or hat with this cute lipstick pin from Banana Republic. $14 (from $18), Banana Republic.

Whimsical Lipstick Pin, Banana Republic, $14 (from $18)

 

Waffle maker
Skip the Sunday brunch outing and have one at home instead. This Cuisinart waffle maker comes with a five-setting browning control, letting you make your waffles just how you like them. $80 (from $130), The Bay.
CUISINART Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker, The Bay, $80 (from $130)
