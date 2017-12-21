Mad Deals Of The Day: 40% Off A Versatile Blazer At Reitmans And More

Blazer

This plaid single-button jacket is the blazer to invest in. It’s chic, timeless, and can be paired with anything in your closet. $51 (from $90), Reitmans.







Pants

Sport these petite cropped pants with a white blouse for a bold, crisp office look. $26 (from $105), J.Crew.



Candle

‘Tis the peak season for pine-scented everything. Why not indulge yourself and get this winter-themed candle from Indigo? $7 (from $10), Indigo.



Foot cream

Pamper your feet with this hydrating cream made with Community Trade essential peppermint oil. $12 (from $19), The Body Shop.







Basket

This sturdy and sleek metal basket from CB2 is currently 85 percent off the original price. $10 (from $60), CB2.



