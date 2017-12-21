Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 40% Off A Versatile Blazer At Reitmans And More

A sleek basket that’s 80 percent off at CB2, a pair of petite crop pants for 75 percent off at J.Crew, and other daily steals.

Blazer
This plaid single-button jacket is the blazer to invest in. It’s chic, timeless, and can be paired with anything in your closet. $51 (from $90), Reitmans.
Single Button Plaid Blazer, Reitmans, $51 (from $90)

 


Pants
Sport these petite cropped pants with a white blouse for a bold, crisp office look. $26 (from $105), J.Crew.

Petite Martie slim crop pant two-way stretch cotton, J.Crew, $26 (from $105)

 


Candle
‘Tis the peak season for pine-scented everything. Why not indulge yourself and get this winter-themed candle from Indigo? $7 (from $10), Indigo.

MINI TIN CANDLE – SNOWY PINE & BALSAM FIR, Indigo, $7 (from $10)

 


Foot cream
Pamper your feet with this hydrating cream made with Community Trade essential peppermint oil. $12 (from $19),  The Body Shop.
Peppermint Intensive Cooling Foot Rescue, The Body Shop, $12 (from $19)

 


Basket
This sturdy and sleek metal basket from CB2 is currently 85 percent off the original price. $10 (from $60), CB2.
armor small basket, CB2, $10 (from $60)

 

 
