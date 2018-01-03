Mad Deals Of The Day: 33 Percent Off A KitchenAid Mixer At The Bay And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer Get into baking for the new year with this KitchenAid stand mixer. Whether you use it to whip up a buttercream icing or want to try out a new bread recipe, it’ll sure be a crowd-pleaser. $299 (from $449), The Bay.
Salad plate Brighten up your dinnerware by getting a few of these matte salad plates in chartreuse yellow. Plus, they’re only $3 a pop! $3 (from $7), CB2.
Boots
These faux suede boots from Joe Fresh can go with just about any outfit. And they make cute dressy shoes during winter days spent at the office. $25 (from $49), Joe Fresh. Dress Let this fuschia shift dress be your new hassle-free statement piece. The high neck and short bell sleeves make it easy to skip accessories for a complete outfit. It’s also available in black. $30 (from $49), Simons. Micellar water Clean off long days with this micellar water from Sephora. The green tea extract will not only wipe away makeup but will help to alleviate any blemishes on the face. $6 (from $10), Sephora.