Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: 33 Percent Off A KitchenAid Mixer At The Bay And More

A bright frilly shift at Simons, micellar water with green tea extract at Sephora, and other daily steals.

by

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer
Get into baking for the new year with this KitchenAid stand mixer. Whether you use it to whip up a buttercream icing or want to try out a new bread recipe, it’ll sure be a crowd-pleaser. $299 (from $449), The Bay.
KITCHENAID Classic Series Stand Mixer, The Bay, $299 (from $449)

Salad plate
Brighten up your dinnerware by getting a few of these matte salad plates in chartreuse yellow. Plus, they’re only $3 a pop! $3 (from $7), CB2.
crisp matte chartruese yellow salad plate, CB2, $3 (from $7)

Boots
These faux suede boots from Joe Fresh can go with just about any outfit. And they make cute dressy shoes during winter days spent at the office. $25 (from $49), Joe Fresh.
FAUX SUEDE ANKLE BOOTS, Joe Fresh, $25 (from $49)
Dress
Let this fuschia shift dress be your new hassle-free statement piece. The high neck and short bell sleeves make it easy to skip accessories for a complete outfit. It’s also available in black. $30 (from $49), Simons.

Ruffle-trimmed dress, Simons, $30 (from $49)
Micellar water
Clean off long days with this micellar water from Sephora. The green tea extract will not only wipe away makeup but will help to alleviate any blemishes on the face. $6 (from $10), Sephora.
SEPHORA COLLECTION Micellar Cleansing Water & Milk - Green Tea, Sephora, $6 (from $10)

 
Resources