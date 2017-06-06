Advertisement
Living

Mad deals of the day: A $10 wear-all-week shirt and more

A beautifully finished cheese platter from Anthropologie, bright patterned pixie pants by Old Navy and more.

by

Toaster oven
This Hamilton Beach toaster oven is one handy kitchen gadget. Reheat anything from toast to chicken with the oven’s bake, broil and roast settings. $50 (from $75), The Bay.
The Bay toaster oven resized

Patterned dress pants
This mid-rise, stretchy pant has all the qualities of a versatile work staple — plus it’s available in twelve bright colours and patterns. $24 (from $40), Old Navy.
Patterened dress pants resized

Cheese board
Made of mango wood and finished with brass detailing, this cheese board makes for all-seasons serving in style. $40 (from $88), Anthropologie.
anthropologie cheese board

Fitted blouse
This fitted blouse is the perfect office layering piece. Dress it up for a night out with black pants and stilettos. (Available in white with polka dots and pink) $10 (from $20), H&M.
fitted blouse H&M resized

Jewelry box
The perfect spot for your necklaces and rings, this gorgeous jewelry box is finished with textured faux leather and gold hardware. $27 (from $41), Nordstrom.
Nordstroms jewlery box resized

More:
Mad deals of the day: $62 off a cute Macy’s asymmetrical top and more
Pantry 101: Ricotta vs. Cottage Cheese
How to do a double-knotted ponytail — part updo, part pony, all easy
Resources