Mad deals of the day: A $10 wear-all-week shirt and more

Toaster oven

This Hamilton Beach toaster oven is one handy kitchen gadget. Reheat anything from toast to chicken with the oven’s bake, broil and roast settings. $50 (from $75), The Bay.



Patterned dress pants

This mid-rise, stretchy pant has all the qualities of a versatile work staple — plus it’s available in twelve bright colours and patterns. $24 (from $40), Old Navy.



Cheese board

Made of mango wood and finished with brass detailing, this cheese board makes for all-seasons serving in style. $40 (from $88), Anthropologie.



Fitted blouse

This fitted blouse is the perfect office layering piece. Dress it up for a night out with black pants and stilettos. (Available in white with polka dots and pink) $10 (from $20), H&M.



Jewelry box

The perfect spot for your necklaces and rings, this gorgeous jewelry box is finished with textured faux leather and gold hardware. $27 (from $41), Nordstrom.



