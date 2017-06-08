Advertisement
Mad deals of the day: $23 ankle wrap heels, saucy stationery and more

Beautiful pleated pants from Anthropologie, Kate Spade stationery and other daily steals.

Ankle wrap heel
This block heel is complete with ankle wrap detailing. The light grey is perfect for summer. $23 (from $50), Call it Spring.
End table
This minimalist end table is the perfect piece to tie together any space. Try placing it between two accent chairs or beside a couch. $91 (from $109), All Modern.
Stationary
In our digital age, a handwritten note stands out. This set includes ten cards and brightly lined envelopes. $14 (from $20), Indigo.
Pleated floral pants
A comfortable, stunning casual piece, these pants are the perfect summer companion. $60 (from $118), Anthropologie.
Cap sleeve blouse
Pair this unique cap sleeved blouse with black pencil skirt of slim fit pant for a sleek, polished look. $24 (from $45), Reitmans.
