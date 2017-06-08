Mad deals of the day: $23 ankle wrap heels, saucy stationery and more

Ankle wrap heel

This block heel is complete with ankle wrap detailing. The light grey is perfect for summer. $23 (from $50), Call it Spring.



End table

This minimalist end table is the perfect piece to tie together any space. Try placing it between two accent chairs or beside a couch. $91 (from $109), All Modern.



Stationary

In our digital age, a handwritten note stands out. This set includes ten cards and brightly lined envelopes. $14 (from $20), Indigo.



Pleated floral pants

A comfortable, stunning casual piece, these pants are the perfect summer companion. $60 (from $118), Anthropologie.



Cap sleeve blouse

Pair this unique cap sleeved blouse with black pencil skirt of slim fit pant for a sleek, polished look. $24 (from $45), Reitmans.



