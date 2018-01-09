Mad Deals Of The Day: $20 Patent Ankle Boots At Zara And More

Ankle boots

When chic ankle boots (like these heeled patent ones) are this good a deal, you’d better get yourself a pair. They’re perfect for wide-leg pants or tights and a skirt. $20 (from $36), Zara.



Jeans

You can never go wrong with wearing bootcut jeans. They’re sleek, classic, and can be dressed up or down. $45 (from $80), Gap.



Candle

There’s no better way to bring some warmth into your space in the winter than with a zesty-smelling candle wafting in the air. This one is orange flavoured. $18 (from $30), The Bay.



Turtleneck

This turtleneck is a closet staple for the winter. Its beautiful mini button detailing on the sleeves keeps it looking sophisticated. Sizes are running out, so get yours fast! $20 (from $30), Simons.



16-piece dinnerware set

Update your dinnerware for 2018 with this 16-piece set of mugs, bowls, and plates in a rustic design. They’re microwave and dishwasher safe! $50 (from $100), Bed Bath & Beyond.