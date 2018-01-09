Mad Deals Of The Day: $20 Patent Ankle Boots At Zara And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ankle boots When chic ankle boots (like these heeled patent ones) are this good a deal, you’d better get yourself a pair. They’re perfect for wide-leg pants or tights and a skirt. $20 (from $36), Zara. Jeans You can never go wrong with wearing bootcut jeans. They’re sleek, classic, and can be dressed up or down. $45 (from $80), Gap. Candle There’s no better way to bring some warmth into your space in the winter than with a zesty-smelling candle wafting in the air. This one is orange flavoured. $18 (from $30), The Bay.
Turtleneck This turtleneck is a closet staple for the winter. Its beautiful mini button detailing on the sleeves keeps it looking sophisticated. Sizes are running out, so get yours fast! $20 (from $30), Simons. 16-piece dinnerware set Update your dinnerware for 2018 with this 16-piece set of mugs, bowls, and plates in a rustic design. They’re microwave and dishwasher safe! $50 (from $100), Bed Bath & Beyond.