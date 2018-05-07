Mad Deals Of The Day: 20% Off Of A Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer And More

Hair Dryer

According to Dyson, its Supersonic hair dryer dries six times faster than the average hair dryer — and is a third of the weight! $320 (from $400), ebay.

Blouse

With a decorative neckline, concealed zipper in the back and flouncy sleeves anchored by a cuff, this blouse easily transitions from office wear to after-work-cocktails attire. $18 (from $35), H&M.

Dress

This ruffled open-shoulder dress is super fun and perfect for a summer BBQ! It has an elastic waistband and is also available in a pretty floral design. $40 (from $80), RW&CO.

Mug

A ceramic mug that’s oven and microwave safe, chip and crack proof and available in four different fun colours? Yes please! $12 (from $15), Hudson’s Bay.

Bag

Pair this cross body bag with a pretty printed dress and you are summer-festival ready! The strap includes a cute chain design and has extra pocket storage on the front — bonus! $40 (from $50), Aldo.

