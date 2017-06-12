Mad deals of the day: $150 off a Kitchen Aid stand mixer and more

Stand mixer
If you have a passion for baking, this Kitchen Aid stand mixer (which can handle everything from whipping cream to kneading dough) is for you. $350 (from $500), Best Buy.
Polo shirt
A white polo shirt is an easy, comfortable summer staple. $53 (from $80), Tommy Hilfiger.
Denim sneakers
Pair these cool (literal) twists on slip-on sneakers with shorts, jeans or a midi dress for a casual summer look. $51 (from $75), Aldo.
Statement earrings
These crystal starburst stud earrings are an attention-grabbing accessory for any date night or dinner. $18 (from $35), Banana Republic.
Quilted spring jacket
This lightweight jacket offers a collarless silhouette and is complete with ribbed detailing. Travelling? A matching pouch allows you to pack this jacket into tight spaces. $124 (from $250), Sporting Life.