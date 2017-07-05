Mad deals of the day: $10 dress from Joe Fresh and more

Blouse

The gingham trend is still going strong. Get the look with a top that is versatile and comfortable, with a touch of elegant embroidery to dress it up. $18 (from $43), Reitmans.



Dining table

This antique-style dining room table is finished with a birch veneer and delicate carved detailing. $160 (from $499), Structube.



Striped dress

Pair this relaxed swing dress with a pair of flat sandals or mules on a hot summer day for a comfy (and yet effortlessly stylish) look. $30 (from $60), The Bay.



Greeting cards

There is nothing more thoughtful than a hand-written letter. This set of gorgeous laser-cut notes comes with ten blank cards and envelopes so you always have a thank-you card on hand. $8 (from $15), Papyrus.



Dress

Throw this floral shirt dress on when the weather dips in the summer, and pair it with tights and boots in the fall. Also available in black. $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh.

More:

Mad deals of the day: save $128 on a reversible leather tote bag from Anthropologie and more

Happy birthday, Pamela Anderson: A bombshell at 50

13 scrumptious summer food reads to take you from kitchen to hammock