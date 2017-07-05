Advertisement
Living

Mad deals of the day: $10 dress from Joe Fresh and more

A birch veneer dining table from Structube, a super-comfy swing dress from Hudson’s Bay and other daily steals.

by

Blouse
The gingham trend is still going strong. Get the look with a top that is versatile and comfortable, with a touch of elegant embroidery to dress it up. $18 (from $43), Reitmans.
Retimans blouse

Dining table
This antique-style dining room table is finished with a birch veneer and delicate carved detailing. $160 (from $499), Structube.
Structube table

Striped dress
Pair this relaxed swing dress with a pair of flat sandals or mules on a hot summer day for a comfy (and yet effortlessly stylish) look. $30 (from $60), The Bay.
Dress TheBay

Greeting cards
There is nothing more thoughtful than a hand-written letter. This set of gorgeous laser-cut notes comes with ten blank cards and envelopes so you always have a thank-you card on hand. $8 (from $15), Papyrus.
Hummingbird lasercut card

Dress
Throw this floral shirt dress on when the weather dips in the summer, and pair it with tights and boots in the fall. Also available in black. $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh.

FLORAL PRINT SHIRT DRESS Joe Fresh

More:
Mad deals of the day: save $128 on a reversible leather tote bag from Anthropologie and more
Happy birthday, Pamela Anderson: A bombshell at 50
13 scrumptious summer food reads to take you from kitchen to hammock
Resources