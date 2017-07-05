Mad deals of the day: $10 dress from Joe Fresh and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blouse
The gingham trend is still going strong. Get the look with a top that is versatile and comfortable, with a touch of elegant embroidery to dress it up. $18 (from $43), Reitmans.
Dining table
This antique-style dining room table is finished with a birch veneer and delicate carved detailing. $160 (from $499), Structube.
Striped dress
Pair this relaxed swing dress with a pair of flat sandals or mules on a hot summer day for a comfy (and yet effortlessly stylish) look. $30 (from $60), The Bay.
Greeting cards
There is nothing more thoughtful than a hand-written letter. This set of gorgeous laser-cut notes comes with ten blank cards and envelopes so you always have a thank-you card on hand. $8 (from $15), Papyrus.
Dress
Throw this floral shirt dress on when the weather dips in the summer, and pair it with tights and boots in the fall. Also available in black. $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh.