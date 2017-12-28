Mad Deals Of The Day: $10 Classic Turtleneck At Joe Fresh

Turtleneck

Who can pass up a classic jersey turtleneck? Plus, it’s available in white and navy — and you can get an extra 30 percent off the sale price by using the code boxingweek. $10 (from $19), Joe Fresh.





Booties

Up your boot game with these genuine leather booties, which have a universal appeal that will go with any outfit. $90 (from $130), Zara.





Cutting board

Perfect for an accent piece, a practical tool, or a serving board for charcuterie, this wooden cutting board will be your go-to kitchen accessory for the upcoming year. $20 (from $40), H&M Home.



Pant

This velvet palazzo pant is comfy, retro, and super soft — and also comes in a marine blue. Sizes are running out, so snag yours while you can. $30 (from $50), Simons.



KitchenAid frying pan

New year, new kitchenware. This frying pan by KitchenAid is stainless steel, dishwasher safe, and ideal for all of the sautéed recipes you’ve been wanting to try. $36 (from $90), The Bay.

