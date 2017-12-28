Mad Deals Of The Day: $10 Classic Turtleneck At Joe Fresh

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Turtleneck Who can pass up a classic jersey turtleneck? Plus, it’s available in white and navy — and you can get an extra 30 percent off the sale price by using the code boxingweek. $10 (from $19), Joe Fresh.
Booties Up your boot game with these genuine leather booties, which have a universal appeal that will go with any outfit. $90 (from $130), Zara. Cutting board Perfect for an accent piece, a practical tool, or a serving board for charcuterie, this wooden cutting board will be your go-to kitchen accessory for the upcoming year. $20 (from $40), H&M Home. Pant This velvet palazzo pant is comfy, retro, and super soft — and also comes in a marine blue. Sizes are running out, so snag yours while you can. $30 (from $50), Simons. KitchenAid frying pan New year, new kitchenware. This frying pan by KitchenAid is stainless steel, dishwasher safe, and ideal for all of the sautéed recipes you’ve been wanting to try. $36 (from $90), The Bay.