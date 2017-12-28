Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: $10 Classic Turtleneck At Joe Fresh

Leather booties perfect for any occasion at Zara, a wooden cutting board that’ll be your go-to kitchen tool for next year at H&M Home, and other daily steals.

Turtleneck
Who can pass up a classic jersey turtleneck? Plus, it’s available in white and navy — and you can get an extra 30 percent off the sale price by using the code boxingweek. $10 (from $19), Joe Fresh.
TURTLENECK TEE, Joe Fresh, $10 (from $19)

Booties
Up your boot game with these genuine leather booties, which have a universal appeal that will go with any outfit. $90 (from $130), Zara.

MID-HEEL LEATHER ANKLE BOOTS, Zara, $90 (from $130)
Cutting board
Perfect for an accent piece, a practical tool, or a serving board for charcuterie, this wooden cutting board will be your go-to kitchen accessory for the upcoming year. $20 (from $40), H&M Home.
Wooden Cutting Board, H&M Home, $20 (from $40)
Pant
This velvet palazzo pant is comfy, retro, and super soft — and also comes in a marine blue. Sizes are running out, so snag yours while you can. $30 (from $50), Simons.
PLEATED VELVET PALAZZO PANT, Simons, $30 (from $50)
KitchenAid frying pan
New year, new kitchenware. This frying pan by KitchenAid is stainless steel, dishwasher safe, and ideal for all of the sautéed recipes you’ve been wanting to try. $36 (from $90), The Bay.
KITCHENAID Stainless Steel Fry Pan, The Bay, $36 (from $90)

 
