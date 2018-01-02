Mad Deals: 59 Percent Off A Cute Tunnelneck Sweater At J.Crew And More

Tunnelneck sweater

Holiday season is over, but the chilly weather is still here to stay. Pair this sweater with a pair of flare jeans or high-waisted trousers, and you’ll have a go-to cozy outfit within your reach. $36 (from $87), J.Crew.



Dress

This is the quintessential all-purpose slip dress you’ll need to start off the new year. It could be sported as a jumper, as a tank when layered underneath an A-line skirt, or worn on its own. $28 (from $58), Boutique 1861.



Toothbrush mug

This rose-hued stoneware mug may have been designed for toothbrushes, but it could also serve as an adorable pencil and pen holder at the office. $8 (from $13), H&M Home.



Lip balm

Make sure your lips withstand the icy January cold with this nourishing honey lip balm. (With its golden sheen, it also doubles as a lip tint.) $5 (from $10), The Body Shop.



Punch bowl set

Stock up for your next party with this Regency-style punch bowl and cup set from Williams Sonoma. $90 (from $180), Williams Sonoma.



