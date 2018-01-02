Advertisement
Mad Deals: 59 Percent Off A Cute Tunnelneck Sweater At J.Crew And More

The perfect slip dress at Boutique 1861, a fancy punch bowl set at Williams Sonoma, and other daily steals.

Tunnelneck sweater
Holiday season is over, but the chilly weather is still here to stay. Pair this sweater with a pair of flare jeans or high-waisted trousers, and you’ll have a go-to cozy outfit within your reach. $36 (from $87), J.Crew.
Tunnelneck pullover sweatshirt, J.Crew, $36 (from $87)
Dress
This is the quintessential all-purpose slip dress you’ll need to start off the new year. It could be sported as a jumper, as a tank when layered underneath an A-line skirt, or worn on its own. $28 (from $58), Boutique 1861.
Feroze Grey, Boutique 1861, $28 (from $58)
Toothbrush mug
This rose-hued stoneware mug may have been designed for toothbrushes, but it could also serve as an adorable pencil and pen holder at the office. $8 (from $13), H&M Home.
Stoneware Toothbrush Mug, H&M Home, $8 (from $13)
Lip balm
Make sure your lips withstand the icy January cold with this nourishing honey lip balm. (With its golden sheen, it also doubles as a lip tint.) $5 (from $10), The Body Shop.
Honey Bronze™ Shimmering Lip Balm, The Body Shop, $5 (from $10)
Punch bowl set
Stock up for your next party with this Regency-style punch bowl and cup set from Williams Sonoma. $90 (from $180), Williams Sonoma.
