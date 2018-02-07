Advertisement
Living

Mad Deal Of The Day: $40 10K Gold Hoops At The Bay And More

A handmade glass for your drinks at CB2, a knitted v-neck at Simons, and other daily steals.

by

Earrings
These 10K gold hoops are the classic accessory (and a great investment!) that will complete any outfit for any occasion. $40 (from $60), The Bay.
FINE JEWELLERY 10K Yellow Gold Round Hoop Earrings, The Bay, $40 (from $60)Jogger
Feel comfy and look dressy, all at the same time! These joggers are shaped like a pair of slacks but made with the flexibility of spandex. $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh.
Moto Jogger, Joe Fresh, $10 (from $39)
Sweater
Sport skinnies or culottes with this knitted v-neck for an effortless ensemble. Also available in black and white. $30 (from $50), Simons.
Ribbon-knit V-neck sweater, Simons, $30 (from $50)
Soap dispenser
Give the bathroom a touch of decadence with this glass soap dispenser in forest green. $10 (from $18), H&M Home.
Glass soap dispenser, H&M Home, $10 (from $18)
Glass
Whether you’re fixing up an old-fashioned or just sipping on water, this textured handmade glass will make any serving look elegant. $4 (from $10), CB2.
crimp double old-fashioned glass, CB2, $4 (from $10)

 
Resources