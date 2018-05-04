Mad Deal Of The Day: A $38 Pair Of Girlfriend Chino Shorts And More

Shorts

Shorts season is finally here! This awesome pair of chino shorts has a mid rise fit and eyelet pockets. Pair it with your favourite belt and sneakers for a casual summer look. $38 (From $55), Gap.

Blouse

This Joe Fresh top has a super trendy cold shoulder style with a key hole detail on the front. It’s made with soft tencel fabric and has the prettiest ruffle cuffs! Match it with shorts or jeans and a great pair of sandals. $23 (From $34), Joe Fresh.

Bare Minerals set

This Bare Minerals collection is perfect for creating a beautiful, radiant look. It includes a lipgloss, eye shadow, luxury blush, and even includes a pretty makeup bag for when you’re on the go! $20 (From $25), Sephora.

Coat rack

This 24″ wide mounted wall rack would be a gorgeous addition to the entryway of your home. The hooks are brass ovals for a stylish touch. $35 (From $45), CB2.

Pet bowl

Your furry friends can eat in style with this adorable food bowl! The bowl is ceramic and the striped black and white pattern would go nicely with any decor. $5 (From $19), Crate and Barrel.

