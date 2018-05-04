Living

Mad Deal Of The Day: A $38 Pair Of Girlfriend Chino Shorts And More

The perfect blouse for spring from Joe Fresh, the most adorable pet bowl (that’s $5!) and other daily steals.

by

Shorts
Shorts season is finally here! This awesome pair of chino shorts has a mid rise fit and eyelet pockets. Pair it with your favourite belt and sneakers for a casual summer look. $38 (From $55), Gap.

5" Girlfriend Chino Shorts with Eyelet Pockets from Gap

Blouse
This Joe Fresh top has a super trendy cold shoulder style with a key hole detail on the front. It’s made with soft tencel fabric and has the prettiest ruffle cuffs! Match it with shorts or jeans and a great pair of sandals. $23 (From $34), Joe Fresh.

TENCEL COLD SHOULDER TOP from Joe Fresh

Bare Minerals set
This Bare Minerals collection is perfect for creating a beautiful, radiant look. It includes a lipgloss, eye shadow, luxury blush, and even includes a pretty makeup bag for when you’re on the go! $20 (From $25), Sephora.

BAREMINERALS Starstruck Glamour 3-Piece Collection from SephoraCoat rack
This 24″ wide mounted wall rack would be a gorgeous addition to the entryway of your home. The hooks are brass ovals for a stylish touch. $35 (From $45), CB2.

newton wall mounted coat rack from CB2

Pet bowl
Your furry friends can eat in style with this adorable food bowl! The bowl is ceramic and the striped black and white pattern would go nicely with any decor. $5 (From $19), Crate and Barrel.

Cat Bowl with Small Black Stripes from Crate and Barrel

 

Watch: The Home Primp: How To Create A Happier And More Productive Work Cubicle
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter