Mad Deals Of The Day: $113 Off Of An Aritzia Skirt And More

Cover-up

Effortlessly move from the beach to the patio in this cover-up. It has tie straps, a drawstring waist, and is made of polyester. $20 (From $30), Joe Fresh.

Skirt

This Talula skirt can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion. It’s made with cotton-blend denim and has a high rise style. $35 (From $148), Aritzia.

Earrings

$5 for a stylish pair of tortoise shell earrings is a total steal! This accessory is the perfect addition to a sophisticated or casual look. $5 (From $13), Dynamite.

Lantern

This gorgeous lantern would look perfect on your patio. It’s got a glass candle holder and rests on a copper stand. Candle not included. $30 (From $70), West Elm.

Yogurt chiller

Now you can enjoy your yummy yogurt parfait in the summer heat without worrying about it going warm. It has a built-in wall made of honeycomb gel that keeps your yogurt chilled. Available in five different colours. $5 (From $15), Indigo.

