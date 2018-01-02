Your Weekly Horoscope: January 3 – 9, 2018

Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

This is going to be an intense week as the sun, Venus, and Pluto meet up in Capricorn. Your perspective is super important, but that doesn’t mean that everyone shares it. While you can jump to conclusions or run with your reactions, you can’t turn back time. Don’t act in ways that cause the need for more clean up than they facilitate progress, no matter how tapped out you feel. Every upset is an opportunity to grow if you can locate your part in it, Cap. Show up to your relationships with confidence tempered with humility, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

This week is a time of reckoning for you but not in the ways you might think. If there’s discord between what you think or feel and what you’re doing, this is evidence that you’re not right with yourself, Aquarius. Don’t try to avoid your feelings or slap quick fixes on them. This week is the time to do a deep dive into the ways that you’ve been feeling mixed about your life and how that may have impacted your relationship with yourself. Getting whole is messy work, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb. 19 – March 20

Sometimes you need to look fear in the eye and say “eff you” to it. You’re ready for some major change, or if you’re currently engaged in achieving a heartfelt goal, you’re ready to redouble your efforts in it. The trouble is that your brain is like a pesky computer that can’t stop scanning for viruses, and it’s slowing down all the programs you’re trying to run. Have faith in your plans, and have faith that if things go sideways, you can totally deal with it. It’s OK to be anxious, just don’t let it stop you, Pisces.

Learn more about what it means to be a Pisces.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

When things get intense, it’s tempting to react to the people or circumstances around you without pausing to consider what’s really got you triggered. This week, what gets under your skin says as much about you as the stuff you’re focused on does. Pick your battles wisely, or you may set forces into motion that you can’t control. Mind the difference between a trigger and a trauma – the first provokes an old set of emo responses, while the latter is an ordeal in the here and now.

Learn more about what it means to be an Aries.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

You know you need to change, but change is scary. Instead of procrastinating or focusing your attention on the millions of things that could go wrong, set small, achievable goals every day. You don’t need to get to the end before you master the beginning, Taurus. All you’ve got to do is one thing, and then tomorrow, do one more. You are not alone, but it’s important that you don’t look outside of yourself for a jump-start this week. Find the motivation to follow through within you, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Your feelings and your situation don’t always line up. Don’t trying to control the contents of your heart by creating a story about them. Sometimes you’re sad because you’re sad, and that’s OK, Twin Star. You’re on call to move through your feels with patience and kindness, even if you don’t totally understand what they’re about. Prioritize finding a sense of balance as your life goes through some uncomfortable reshuffling this week.

Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

This week is likely to bring with it power struggles in your close relationships. You don’t always have a choice about how you feel, but you can chose how you’re going to respond to your feelings. You shouldn’t seek to control or contain yourself but instead nurture and care for yourself. You don’t need to defend or justify your feelings. You have a right to them, whatever they are. It’s on you to honour yourself as much as you want to be honoured, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be a Cancer.

Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22

Don’t overshoot the mark, Leo. You may have a ton of energy at the start of the week, but that doesn’t mean that you should over-commit yourself because you’re likely to feel tapped by the week’s end. Strive to maintain balance between what you do for the people and parts of your life that you’re invested in and that which you do for your own self. Honouring your limits is an important part of promoting your potential.

Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

If you get overwhelmed or are feeling stuck, it’s time to seek higher ground. If you keep on doing the same old, same old, you’ll end up nothing but frustrated. Look for creative approaches to your situation, not the “perfect” solution. Do this by getting honest about what you really want in the here and now, and then create your strategies from there. The struggle is going to be keeping an open heart, Virgo. You need to be more authentic, not to have a tighter plan.

Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

When things don’t go the way you want them to, it’s tempting to obsess on why. The truth is that life is not symmetrical any more than it is fair. You can do the right thing and feel badly, or you can do something deeply destructive that you quite enjoy. Don’t get caught up in your reactions to the point that you lose track of your intentions. You need to remember who you are, and value that person. Reconnect with your inner guidance — it’s time to trust yourself, Libra.

Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

When you don’t have clear goals, it’s hard to make decisions that you feel good about. It’s not enough to know what you don’t want — you’ve gotta have clarity about both your short and long term goals as well, Scorpio. This week things are right on track, but that doesn’t mean that you’re going to be happy with them. If you find yourself in a demoralizing situation, look to your own behaviour for the roots of your dissatisfaction and for hints about what you can change.

Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

This week will force you to confront the stuff you’re unhappy with, ‘Tarius. This isn’t meant to be a punishment, it’s an opportunity. Do some serious introspection into your own sweet self to see if you’ve been acting in ways that don’t reflect your dreams and goals. This is a time when you can work with awareness, but you’ve got to be willing. Find the path of greatest yield – not least resistance, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.