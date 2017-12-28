Horoscope

Your Horoscope For January 2018

Find out what the first month of the new year has in store for you.

by

January is bookended by full moons on the 1st and the 31st, and the prerequisite dramatic feels that tend to accompany them. At the same time, there’s a heavy shift from the planet Saturn moving into Capricorn, which will confront you with the consequences of your choices over the past few years. Strap yourself in for a long ride, lovers.

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

Relationships are a reflection of you, and not just of the individuals you’re connected to. This month, everything changes, Capricorn, and it’s essential that you don’t retreat when things get messy. You can’t control what others feel or do, but you can manage how you respond, and what you’re willing to participate in. If you don’t like the game, don’t play, and if you don’t like the terms, change them. Be the change you wish to see in your life, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

Previous
Next

Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Resources