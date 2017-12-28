Your Horoscope For January 2018

Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

Relationships are a reflection of you, and not just of the individuals you’re connected to. This month, everything changes, Capricorn, and it’s essential that you don’t retreat when things get messy. You can’t control what others feel or do, but you can manage how you respond, and what you’re willing to participate in. If you don’t like the game, don’t play, and if you don’t like the terms, change them. Be the change you wish to see in your life, my love.

