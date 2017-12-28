Your Horoscope For January 2018

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Find out what the first month of the new year has in store for you.
by Jessica Lanyadoo
January is bookended by full moons on the 1st and the 31st, and the prerequisite dramatic feels that tend to accompany them. At the same time, there’s a heavy shift from the planet Saturn moving into Capricorn, which will confront you with the consequences of your choices over the past few years. Strap yourself in for a long ride, lovers.
Relationships are a reflection of you, and not just of the individuals you’re connected to. This month, everything changes, Capricorn, and it’s essential that you don’t retreat when things get messy. You can’t control what others feel or do, but you can manage how you respond, and what you’re willing to participate in. If you don’t like the game, don’t play, and if you don’t like the terms, change them. Be the change you wish to see in your life, my love.