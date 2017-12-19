Your Weekly Horoscope: December 20 – 26, 2017

Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

All signs point to the end of a cycle, ‘Tarius. It’s time to let go, and it’s the kind of change that’s hard. You don’t need to know where you’re going in order to get there. What you need is to be authentic about where things are at in the here and now. You desire certain things and want to avoid others, but when you focus too much on the wanting, you’re fixated on the future instead of what’s happening in the present. Be grateful for what you’ve got, and step into the unknown, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.