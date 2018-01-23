Chrissy Teigen Has Single-Handedly Made It Cool To Rock Grey Hair

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Premature or not, grey hair can come as bit of a shocker — bringing with it an odd unspoken social pressure to cosmetically turn back time. Plus, when was the last time you heard a celebrity under 60 totally embrace that unexpected silver?
That’s why it’s so refreshing to see supermodel/cookbook author/Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen candidly share that she’s sprouting some grey hairs of her own. Her tweet of enthusiastic — if not a little irreverent — acceptance quickly went viral this week.
Then, something extremely cool happened: In a show of solidarity, dozens of women responded with selfies proudly showing off their own silver streaks. Some even gave the expectant mama a little been-there-didn’t-dye-that beauty advice.