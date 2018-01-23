Chrissy Teigen Has Single-Handedly Made It Cool To Rock Grey Hair

Premature or not, grey hair can come as bit of a shocker — bringing with it an odd unspoken social pressure to cosmetically turn back time. Plus, when was the last time you heard a celebrity under 60 totally embrace that unexpected silver?

That’s why it’s so refreshing to see supermodel/cookbook author/Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen candidly share that she’s sprouting some grey hairs of her own. Her tweet of enthusiastic — if not a little irreverent — acceptance quickly went viral this week.

Then, something extremely cool happened: In a show of solidarity, dozens of women responded with selfies proudly showing off their own silver streaks. Some even gave the expectant mama a little been-there-didn’t-dye-that beauty advice.

In case Teigen’s embrace of her inner “Cruella” isn’t inspo enough, check out our gallery of 53 gorgeous grey styles that will have you ditching the dye for good.

