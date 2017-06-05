Mad deals of the day: $62 off a cute Macy’s asymmetrical top and more

Infinity scarf

Think you can’t wear a scarf in the summer? Think again. This lightweight infinity scarf is the perfect finishing touch to any summer outfit. $10 (from $25), Le Chateau.



Black blazer

This black blazer is perfect for chilly offices in the summer. $42 (from $80), Reitmans.



Argan oil cream set

Re-hydrate dry skin with this limited-edition argan oil body collection. The package includes three of Josie’s top selling body treatments in an apple cider scent. $36 (from $48), Sephora.



Chair

A modern, sleek fit for either a dining room, kitchen table or desk, this chair comes in four beautiful colours. $99 (from $180), Structube.



Asymmetrical top

This faux suede, asymmetrical top is a unique, eye-catching look for the summer. (It’s also machine washable!) $37 (from $99), Macy’s.



More:

Mad deals of the day: a $16 Old Navy v-neck blouse and more

A definitive ranking of Canada’s best ketchup chips

Subscribe to our newsletters!